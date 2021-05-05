FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - It's never really too late to find fame. We've all heard of actors around for decades who got their breakthrough role later in their careers. In Franklin, someone's hit it big around the mature age of 12.
A cat let out a loud meow riding on the shoulders of Penny Adams. The cat's name is Memaw Kitty.
"I thought Memaw would be the best name because it's almost like she's got a smoker's meow," Penny laughed.
Memaw laid across Penny's shoulders, meowing as Penny spoke.
"Just like all southern Memaws, she's got something to say," Penny smiled. "You should ask her questions, really."
Stardom for Memaw came when Penny of the Williamson County Animal Center began posting shots to an Instagram page, The Adventures of Memaw Kitty.
Before all this, someone left Memaw in a crate in the Animal Center parking lot. It was March 2020, one day before the COVID shutdowns. In a hard year, Penny knew Memaw could bring people a smile.
"It's 2020, everybody needed a little pick-me-up," Penny said. "Memaw was that pick-me-up. I know I needed it. It gave me purpose to get out every day."
Memaw became the face of the Animal Center. The attention helped other animals find homes and showed the importance of adopting senior pets.
Wednesday, Memaw retired from that life of modeling.
"She's got a bit of arthritis that we all tend to get as we get older in life," Penny said.
Of course, Memaw's made time to see her fans, the ones who looked forward to her adventures in a hard year.
"They spoil her rotten," Penny smiled. "Is it ironic she came the day before COVID hit? I look at it as a blessing. She showed up at the right time. We needed her as much as she needed us."
