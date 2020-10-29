MEIGS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Community members in Meigs County came together Wednesday to honor the lives lost in Tuesday afternoon's school bus crash.
Many members of the small East Tennessee community gathered to sing Christian songs and pray.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old girl and her school bus driver, Lisa Dillard, were killed in the crash.
Seven other students were taken to the hospital.
Parents said they're grappling with how to explain the tragedy to their children.
"They have more questions than I definitely have answers for and when they go back to school they will have several missing and it's going to be hard for them," said parent Ashley Justice.
News4 has learned that as of this morning four students are still in the hospital, but are all in stable condition.
The Meigs County director of schools says there will be a counselor on the bus route impacted by the crash today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.