NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Johnson & Johnson is asking U.S. regulators to approve its potentially game-changing COVID-19 vaccine.
Once that happens, it will be the world's first single-dose coronavirus vaccine.
Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth is a part of the FDA advisory panel that will review the vaccine and recommend approval.
"The data from the trial shows, and I haven't seen all the data yet, that the single-shot injection, no one went to the hospital because of COVID and nobody died," Dr. Hildreth said. "That's what we're looking for we trying to save lives. for me that's the bottom line."
Dr. Hildreth and the rest of the panel will meet to consider the vaccine three weeks from today.
Data shows the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 72 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 in the U.S..
It can also be shipped at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, a major difference from the Pfizer vaccine, which must be shipped and stored in sub-arctic temperatures.
After authorization, the company expects to supply the government with 100 million doses in the first half of 2021.
