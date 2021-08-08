Meharry Medical College and True Way Church partnering for walk-up vaccine clinic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College is joining the list of organizations that will require it's employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. James Hildreth, the President and CEO and Professor of Internal Medicine  made the announcement via Twitter Sunday afternoon. 

Meharry joins other hospitals and medical colleges in the area who have already decided their staff must be vaccinated before returning to school or work:

  • Ascension St. Thomas 
  • Vanderbilt
  • Meharry 

Dr. Hildreth has been a vocal ally for the vaccine. Meharry was one of the first medical colleges in the area to join the Covid-19 vaccine trials, paving the way for Middle Tennesseans and the country to get vaccinated. 

