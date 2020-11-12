NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While Thanksgiving travel is projected to decline because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not going to stop people from gathering for a Thanksgiving meal.
Meharry Medical College President Dr. James Hildreth provided advice for what you should do if you plan to go to someone else’s home for the holiday.
“Limit your gathering sizes to just a few people, to people who have been in your bubble, and it’s really imperative that if you are gathering with people who you don’t know, who have not been in your bubble, you need to wear a mask and you need to ask them to do the same,” Hildreth said.
Hildreth also added you should hold your ground. Just because other people aren’t following the rules doesn’t mean you shouldn’t either. He said it’s small steps that we can do to help keep businesses open and children in school.
