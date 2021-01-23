Meharry Medical vaccinates 500 today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vaccinations are underway again at Meharry Medical.
The medical college help vaccinate 500 people on Saturday.
They also had 1,000-person waitlist. This vaccination plan is done on top of the city's efforts.
.@NashvilleHealth continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for those 75 and older by appointment only. Last weekend, members of our community were gracious to share why they feel it is important to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/UDVUzlGAkm— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 23, 2021
This weekend the city is not using its standby list. All entries made this weekend will be part of Monday’s standby list.
This is the first week Metro Public Health Department started their standby list to give leftover COVID-19 vaccine to those selected at random.
This list is only used if metro has any doses left over after giving out all the ones scheduled vaccinations.
