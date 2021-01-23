Meharry Medical vaccinates 500 today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vaccinations are underway again at Meharry Medical.

The medical college help vaccinate 500 people on Saturday.

They also had 1,000-person waitlist. This vaccination plan is done on top of the city's efforts.

This weekend the city is not using its standby list. All entries made this weekend will be part of Monday’s standby list.

This list is only used if metro has any doses left over after giving out all the ones scheduled vaccinations.

