NASHVILLE (WSMV) - James E. K. Hildreth, the President and CEO of Meharry Medical College, is urging all Tennesseans to get the COVID-19 vaccine if and when it's approved by the FDA.

Hildreth announced in the Metro Nashville Coronavirus press conference on Thursday that he was appointed to the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the FDA.

As part of the committee, he said on December 10th, it will meet to review the data from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial. They will then vote on whether to recommend approval to the commissioner.

A week from then on December 17th, they will meet again for the Moderna vaccine trial.

Hildreth says both vaccines were shown to work well across age groups and those with preexisting conditions, and also reduce the likelihood of severe disease drastically.

"It is likely that before the end of this year, tens of thousands of people across the country will be administered a COVID-19 vaccine," he said.

Many people have been questioning the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine due to it being developed in such a short amount of time.

Hildreth listed a few reasons against the doubts of its effectiveness.

"None of the steps required to determine safety was omitted in these trials, none of them were," Hildreth explained.

He said that brand new technology and devotion to finding a vaccine was a large factor in the 10-month span development.

"The fight against COVID-19, developing a vaccine, took advantage of a robust large longstanding infrastructure designed to produce a vaccine to HIV... it was called the HIV Vaccine Trials Network," he continued.

The trials network consists of top institutions, including Vanderbilt University and Meharry Medical College. With the help of the network focusing on COVID-19, they were able to get faster results.

"If the committee votes to approve the vaccine, I will be encouraging my family to take it and all those who I care about because this is the answer to putting the pandemic behind us," Hildreth said.