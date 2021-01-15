NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College will administer COVID-19 vaccines to Nashvillians 75 and older as well as African American community leaders on Saturday.
Meharry hopes to build confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine within Nashville's minority communities, which have been hard-hit by the pandemic.
Gospel singer and TV host Bobby Jones, Publisher and CEO of the Tennessee Tribune Rosetta Miller-Perry and Reverend Ed Sanders, founder of the Metropolitan Interdenominational Church, will all receive vaccinations at the event on Saturday.
Meharry CEO and President Dr. James Hildreth will also speak to the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.
Vaccinations will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Meharry's Henry Moses Alumni Hall.
Eligible individuals interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment can call 615-327-6348 or click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.