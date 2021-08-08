NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College is joining the list of organizations that will require it's employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. James Hildreth, the President and CEO and Professor of Internal Medicine made the announcement via Twitter Sunday afternoon.
As of October 1st being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to work at Meharry Medical College. All students and clinical staff are already mandated to be vaccinated. We are committed to protecting the health of our patients, all Meharrians & our community.— James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) August 8, 2021
Meharry joins other hospitals and medical colleges in the area who have already decided their staff must be vaccinated before returning to school or work:
- Ascension St. Thomas
- Vanderbilt
- Meharry
Dr. Hildreth has been a vocal ally for the vaccine. Meharry was one of the first medical colleges in the area to join the Covid-19 vaccine trials, paving the way for Middle Tennesseans and the country to get vaccinated.
