NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President and CEO of Meharry Medical College Dr. James E.K. Hildreth announced Friday that JUUL Labs, Inc., which makes e-cigarettes, is providing the medical school a five-year, $7.5 million research grant to study tobacco and nicotine-related products.

The announcement was made in a letter distributed to Meharry students, staff, and alumni around 12:30 p.m. Friday. In the letter, Dr. Hildreth also announced that Meharry Medical College is launching the Meharry Center for the Study of Social Determinants of Health.

The first initiative for the new center will be the tobacco study, which JUUL is funding.

"I understand the involvement of JUUL may give pause, just as it first did me. We have, however, spent countless hours airing our concerns with JUUL, and are now confident in moving forward because of the critical importance of the work we will do and the assurance we have that it will be entirely independent," Dr. Hildreth wrote in the letter.

Dr. Hildreth also described the ways in which smoking and the tobacco industry have negatively impacted the African American community: "Targeted unscrupulously by the tobacco industry, our community is replete with smokers – six million African Americans nationwide. The diseases that kill or cripple our patients at far higher rates than other populations – hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular and lung disease, and cancer – are exacerbated by smoking."

"This grant will be a unique opportunity to redress the harm that’s been done," Dr. Hildreth continued, "making it possible for Meharry students and researchers to engage in significant, original study of tobacco and nicotine-related product."

Dr. Hildreth said that Meharry will have complete autonomy in the study and the findings will be published independently.

"JUUL has agreed to and endorses these conditions. I can tell you unequivocally that the resources we garner will only be used in the best interests of the people we serve," he wrote. The research is set to begin in the fall.

As for the new center, it will be located in the School of Graduate Studies and Research.