NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Meharry Medical College has a plan to fight COVID-19 in minority communities across the country.
President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth said he wants to form a consortium with other HBCU medical colleges including Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science.
Dr. Hildreth told News4 if that can happen then they can effectively test and screen minority communities for the coronavirus.
“There’s an urgency here that makes me restless and nervous because every day that we don’t do something comprehensive and that’s nationally coordinated, more people will die,” Dr. Hildreth said.
On Wednesday, Dr. Hildreth made his case to the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee. The virtual committee focused on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.
The idea is to hire local people with similar backgrounds to those who need to be contact traced. Dr. Hildreth hopes that would ease any tension when talking about personal information.
“That really matters. You can have the best message crafted to keep people safe, but if the messenger is not trusted, it will not be effective,” Dr. Hildreth said.
Besides contact tracing, the consortium would provide expanded COVID-19 testing and training for front line workers.
News4 spoke with Edwin Sanders who is a minister at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church in North Nashville on Wednesday.
As a faith leader, he knows the value of developing relationships in a community.
“It turns out that in order to have effective responses to the way in which the disease is manifesting itself, you need to have entres into the communities that are being disproportionately impacted,” Sanders said.
Dr. Hildreth estimates the price tag for the plan will be $5 billion over five years.
“If we do this, we will build an infrastructure, the impact of which will transcend COVID-19,” Dr. Hildreth said.
