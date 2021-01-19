NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Davidson County residents who are 75-and-older can now sign-up for Meharry Medical College's waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meharry Medical College recently started administering the vaccine to eligible residents on Saturday.
Although the slots are all filled for the first Saturdays released, you can get on the waiting list by clicking here.
"The vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge you to protect yourselves, your families and your community by this one simple act," Meharry's website states.
As a reminder, you must be 75-and-oldER for this round of the vaccine.
For more information on Nashville's COVID-19 response, click here.
