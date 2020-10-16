NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College will be conducting from COVID-19 testing to community members each Saturday in October.
According to the Metro Public Health Department, COVID cases are increasing across Nashville, largely driven by school children infecting their families and clustering due to social gatherings. The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 40% from two weeks ago.
Free testing will be available on these dates and locations:
- Saturday, Oct. 17: Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Riverside Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 800 Youngs Lane, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: Temple Baptist Church, 3810 Kings Lane, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.