NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College is joining the COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Network.
James E.K. Hildreth, President and CEO, Professor of Internal Medicine at Meharry Medical College, tweeted Tuesday morning that the college will be enrolling community members in studies of vaccine candidates. He says this study is a part of 'Operation Warp Speed.'
Meharry has joined COVID19 Vaccine Trials Network & will be enrolling community members in studies of vaccine candidates as part of Operation Warp Speed. I am excited given the Importance of minority communities taking part in COVID19 vaccine trials.— James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) June 30, 2020
"I am excited given the Importance of minority communities taking part in COVID19 vaccine trials," tweeted Hildreth.
