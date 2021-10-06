NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Meharry Medical College announced it has joined a leadership consortium funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH) to bring more diversity to the world of artificial intelligence research.
According to the media release, the NIH will fund the two-year program, providing $100 million in support of the Coordinating Center for the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Consortium to Advance Health Equity and Researcher Diversity (AIM-AHEAD) program.
AIM-AHEAD is a federal research and development program established to address the void in diverse data and workforce for eliminating health disparities and inequities in underserved communities.
“Lack of diversity of both data and researchers runs the risk of creating harmful biases in the algorithms, practice and outcome of healthcare data as we continue to combat health disparities and inequities faced by underrepresented and underserved communities,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “This mutually beneficial partnership made possible by the NIH provides the right funding, infrastructure and training needed to implement a transformative approach to improve health for all.”
