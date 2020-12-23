NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Days after other Metro Nashville hospitals got their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Meharry Medical College received theirs earlier Wednesday.
The Metro Health Department says they’ve given nearly 200 vaccines so far to members of Meharry. Dr. James Hildreth and his colleague Dr. Julie Gray received theirs while the cameras were rolling.
They explained why they wanted the process to be shown.
"Because I want people to know that the vaccine is entirely safe and as someone who has been studying viruses and vaccines for decades, I want to demonstrate that I have enough confidence in the safety that I'm taking it myself," Dr. Hildreth said. "I have hope. I have hope for myself, my Meharry team, my team at the Nissan site, at the Meharry site, at the KMart site. I have hope for our community," Dr. Julie Gray said, speaking about Meharry’s other sites around Nashville.
The clinic will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will reopen on Monday. The priority right now is healthcare providers not attached to a hospital, so it could be a while before you or I get the vaccine at a clinic.
