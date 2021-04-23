Meharry Medical College and True Way Church partnering for walk-up vaccine clinic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're in North Nashville on Friday and still need to get your vaccine, Meharry Medical College is offering walk-up appointments.
The vaccine clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at True Way Church on Clarksville Pike.
Tomorrow, Friday, April 23rd, Meharry has partnered with True Way Church to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to the community from 9 am -Noon—for the first 200 doses available. pic.twitter.com/0Su2875N0f— Meharry Medical College (@MeharryMedical) April 22, 2021
Meharry tells News4 the partnership is all in an effort to get vaccines to Nashville's Black communities.
Husband and wife Dr. David Williams and Dr. Kita Williams, both members of the True Way Church, are spearheading the effort.
