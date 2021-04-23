Meharry Medical College and True Way Church partnering for walk-up vaccine clinic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're in North Nashville on Friday and still need to get your vaccine, Meharry Medical College is offering walk-up appointments.

The vaccine clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at True Way Church on Clarksville Pike. 

Meharry tells News4 the partnership is all in an effort to get vaccines to Nashville's Black communities. 

Husband and wife Dr. David Williams and Dr. Kita Williams, both members of the True Way Church, are spearheading the effort. 

 
 

