NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth said the institution was left off the Pfizer vaccination list.

In a tweet Sunday night, Dr. Hildreth said Meharry had to work with HCA Healthcare to secure the vaccine for its frontline health workers.

Dr. Hildreth said he didn't know why Meharry did not make the vaccination list.

All of Nashville's COVID-19 testing sites are run through a partnership with Meharry.

Dr. Hildreth said all the front line workers at the testing sites will receive vaccinations alongside Nashville's first responders this week.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE: