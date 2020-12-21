NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth said the institution was left off the Pfizer vaccination list.
In a tweet Sunday night, Dr. Hildreth said Meharry had to work with HCA Healthcare to secure the vaccine for its frontline health workers.
Thanks to my colleagues at HCA for helping me get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Meharry front line healthcare providers. Somehow Meharry did no make the list. I am so proud of Meharrians who have done their part in the fight against COVID-19.— James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) December 21, 2020
Dr. Hildreth said he didn't know why Meharry did not make the vaccination list.
All of Nashville's COVID-19 testing sites are run through a partnership with Meharry.
Dr. Hildreth said all the front line workers at the testing sites will receive vaccinations alongside Nashville's first responders this week.
