NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College students received a surprise of $10,000 each as a gift from the school to help ease some financial pressure they may feel.
the 956 students learned of their gift through a video with Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth.
“Meharrians, I want to tell you that I’m indeed thankful for those of you who work here day in and day out to carry out the Meharry mission. I’m thankful for those who support the College with their resources," said Hildreth in the video. But mostly, I’m thankful for you students and the future of health care that is entrusted to you. That future looks bright. And because of that, students, I’m happy to make a very special announcement today.”
The funds come from the HEERF grant the college received earlier this year to support the school and its students.
The $10,000 gift will be deposited into each students bank account on Wednesday, November 24, the eve of Thanksgiving.
To watch the full video, click here.
