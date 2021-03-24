NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two HBCU’s in Middle Tennessee are coming together to give African American students interested in becoming physicians or dentists the opportunity to do so through an accelerated program.
The partnership program between Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University is called the Dr. Levi Watkins Jr. Institute. The goal: to find more female and male African American physicians and dentists, as experts say the number of Black medical students needs to rise.
“The overriding goal is to increase the number of African American trained healthcare providers who will stay and work in minority communities,” said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.
Reducing healthcare skepticism is another mission of the program.
“There’s a historical distrust with the medical establishment that dates back to the Tuskegee — because there’s a history of being misdiagnosed and mistreated and just the overall healthcare disparity, the overall healthcare discrimination that’s taking place,” Glover said. “We want to build our own doctors and dentists so there will be an abundant supply.”
The program is named after a doctor who was a TSU alum and had an honorary degree from Meharry Medical College.
It’s a seven-year program with three years spent at TSU and four years at Meharry.
“It requires a 28 ACT and a 3.5 GPA to enter the program,” said Barbara Murrell, chair of the Dr. Levi Watkins Institute at TSU. “The student will not have to go through the process of applying to Meharry. They get the MCAT score and then they are automatically into the freshman class at Meharry.”
Meharry hopes to kick off the program in July, with TSU leaders saying they’re also working to give students a financial incentive.
“HBCU’s received some CARES funding that we can use for scholarships, so we’re going to use part of that funding,” said Dr. Glover. “For TSU to be competitive, we want to make sure we offer the level of scholarships that will be competitive on a national level.”
They're hoping to fill the program with 25 students. Applications end on March 31.
“Immediately after March 31, those who will be interviewed will be contacted,” Murrell said. “We will have a committee of people interviewing them from Meharry and Tennessee State University.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.