SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman charged with killing her 15-month-old daughter, is scheduled to appear in court today.

Boswell faces 19 charges, including felony murder and child abuse in the death of her daughter Evelyn.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole.

Boswell is pleading not guilty.

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. Friday.

