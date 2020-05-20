SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Megan Boswell, the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, has been charged with ten more counts of false reporting, according to WCYB.
A Sullivan County grand jury presentment states Megan Boswell lied to detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Megan was previously charged with one count of false reporting in February.
She remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
The full grand jury presentment can be found below:
PRESENTMENT
CASE NO. S72,869
STATE OF TENNESSEECRIMINAL COURT
COUNTY OF SULLIVAN:CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 1
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 18, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Tracy Haraz, a
law enforcement officer, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning
Evelynn Boswell and the Defendant's claim that her infant child was with the child's father, Ethan Perry, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
BARRY P. STAUBUS
DISTRICT ATORNEY GENERAL
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 2
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 18, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Sullivan County Sheriff's Detectives Michelle Gilliam and Tracy Haraz, law enforcement officers, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the Defendant's alleged lack of knowledge of the whereabouts of her infant daughter and her alleged efforts to locate her daughter, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
sn
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 3
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 18, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Lieutenant Steve Williams, a law enforcement officer, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the alleged last physical contact that the Defendant had with her infant daughter and Ethan Perry's alleged refusal to respond to her texts and voicemails regarding her daughter following an argument with Ethan Perry about the custody arrangements concerning her daughter, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
BARRY P. STAUBUS
DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 4
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 18, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Captain Joey Strickler, a law enforcement officer, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the Defendant's alleged last physical contact with her infant daughter and the defendant's alleged lack of knowledge of the whereabouts of her infant daughter even though she had concerns that her daughter was possibly injured, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 5
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL on or about February 19, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Federal Bureau of Investigation Agents Jeff Blanton and Todd Wilcox, law enforcement officers, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the alleged time-frame of when the Defendant gave her infant daughter to Ethan Perry to keep since she could not handle her daughter anymore and Ethan Perry's alleged threats to take the Defendant to court to address the custody of their daughter, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
BARRY P. STAUBUS
DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 6
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 20, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Captain Joey Strickler, a law enforcement officer, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the Defendant's alleged claim that she last saw her infant daughter in the custody of Ethan Perry on December 26, 2019 and that she had not contacted the police to report her missing child on the advice of Angela Boswell, the Defendant's mother, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 7
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 20, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent David Gratz and Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Sergeant Matt Price, law enforcement officers, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the Defendant's mother possibly having her infant daughter but refusing to share with the Defendant the location of her daughter and whether she had custody of the Defendant's daughter, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
BARRY P. STAUBUS
DISTRICT AITORNEY GENERAL
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 8
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 20, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent David Gratz and Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Sergeant Matt Price, law enforcement officers, concerning a
material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the Defendant's mother allegedly having taken her infant daughter in mid-December of 2019 and refusing to tell the defendant of her daughter's location and that she allegedly did not call the police to report her infant daughter missing out of fear that her mother would harm Evelyn Boswell, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 9
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 20, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent David Gratz and Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Sergeant Matt Price, law enforcement officers, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning the Defendant's mother having allegedly taken her infant daughter because her mother believed that the Defendant owed her money and that the Defendant's mother had allegedly told her that Evelyn Boswell would not be returned to the Defendant until the money was paid, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
BARRY P. STAUBUS
DISTRICT ATORNEY GENERAL
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 10
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL, on or about February 21, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent David Gratz and Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Sergeant Matt Price, law enforcement officers, concerning a material fact about an offense or incident within the officer's concern, to wit the disappearance of the Defendant's infant daughter Evelyn Boswell, knowing that the statement was false and with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur, the said false statement concerning her mother allegedly having Evelynn Boswell at an unknown location and that despite the efforts of the Defendant to find her infant daughter, she allegedly did not know the whereabouts of her infant daughter and did not have any additional information to provide to law enforcement in their attempts to find the missing child, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated 5 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
S72,869
CHARGE: FALSE REPORT
COUNT 11
The Grand Jurors for Sullivan County, Tennessee, being duly empaneled and sworn, upon their oath present and say that MEGAN BOSWELL on or about February 23, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Assistant Agent In Charge Chris Wilhoit, a law enforcement officer, concerning her mother allegedly having given the Defendant's infant daughter, Evelynn Boswell, to another person who Angela Boswell refused to name and that her infant child was safe and would have a better life with the unknown person than with the Defendant, contrary to Tennessee Code Annotated S 39-16-502, a Class D felony, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.
BARRY P. STÄUBUS
DISTRICT AITORNEY GENERAL
S72,869
Prosecutor a true bill
WITNESSESWitnesses sworn and
David Gratzexamined by me in theFOREMAN OF GRAND JURY
Matt PriceGrand Jury
David Grab TBI
Joey Strickler
Tracy Haraz
Jimmy Lewis
Steve Williams
Michele Gilliam
Jeff Blanton
Todd Wilcox
Chris Wilhoit
This theday of
20
FOREMAN OF GRAND JURY
