Megan Boswell

Megan Boswell, 18, Evelyn's mother, was arrested in February and charged with one count of false reports, authorities said.

 Sullivan County Sheriffís Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Sullivan County Grand Jury  has returned indictments charging Megan Boswell in baby Evelyn's disappearance and death. 

According to the TBI, the indictments include two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports. 

At a press conference Wednesday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said his office "received dozens of calls and messages over the last several months from concerned residents who wanted to make sure that we had not forgotten Evelyn; we didn't and we won't."

Megan is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on false reporting charges. 

Her bond is $1 million. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.