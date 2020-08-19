SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Sullivan County Grand Jury has returned indictments charging Megan Boswell in baby Evelyn's disappearance and death.
According to the TBI, the indictments include two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports.
At a press conference Wednesday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said his office "received dozens of calls and messages over the last several months from concerned residents who wanted to make sure that we had not forgotten Evelyn; we didn't and we won't."
Megan is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on false reporting charges.
Her bond is $1 million.
