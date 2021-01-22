NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Under normal circumstances, gas stations around the country would be packed with folks wanting their chance at the jackpot. COVID-19 has slashed the lines, but the excitement is still there.
Tonight's drawing is the result of thirty-seven consecutive draws without a winner of the jackpot.
The Associated Press says this is in part due to the pandemic. Still, Mega Millions and Powerball were losing steam even before COVID-19.
The big drawing is tonight with a grand prize of over $1 billion.
