NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Yards will soon be the premiere spot to see and be seen in the fast growing, trendy Gulch area.
The $1 billion redevelopment project will the new home of the Amazon Operations Center of Excellence.
Workers broke ground on the site for 20-story high-rise office building in February. It will take up more than 500,000 square feet, big enough for the retail giant to fit 5,000 new employees.
Another soon-to-be landmark will be another luxury hotel making their way to Music City.
The Grand Hyatt hotel will open in Fall 2020 with nearly 600 rooms along with a rooftop pool and bar.
Just like the city, music is at the heart of this project.
One of the most exciting and most talked about projects is the concert venue that will go smack dab in the center of the development.
It will seat 4,000 people, double the size of the Ryman Auditorium.
The venue will encompass a full-blown entertainment district with a nightclub, movie theater, restaurants and a bowling alley.
The operators of the music district are no strangers to entertainment.
They already own and operate major venues like the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the O2 in London.
This music venue is slated to open in the center of the Nashville Yards in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.