NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Community Oversight Now unveiled its next steps for an oversight board to investigate alleged police misconduct on Sunday night.
The idea of a community oversight board began after several shootings in the last few years where Metro police officers were accused of using deadly force.
The concept began to take shape on Nov. 6 when Davidson County voters passed Amendment 1.
Dozens packed into Lee Chapel AME Church, for the first in a series of community meetings informing the public about the community oversight board.
“A number of details will be worked out by the council and the mayor,” said Arnold Hayes with Community Oversight Now.
The next steps include accepting applications for board members. It all starts this Tuesday at the Metro Council meeting, where the council will announce that nominations are open.
“We want citizens who are sincerely interested in the transparency and oversight we feel like is so very important with our Metro police department,” said Jackie Sims with Community Oversight Now. “We need a person to understand the commitment.”
There are three ways for people to be nominated:
- A personal petition form with at least 50 signatures
- Nomination from a recognized community organization
- Nomination from Metro Council (two positions)
The forms and applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.
“We want them to be able to fulfill at least a one year commitment,” Sims said. "We want this board to be as stable as possible."
Community Oversight Now is encouraging neighbors to get out and be ambassadors for the COB. They also want them to contact Metro Council members and Mayor David Briley's office to make sure it becomes a reality.
“That's all we're asking for -- for it to be implemented fairly,” Hayes said.
Metro Council is expected to make final determinations on who will sit on the COB by Jan. 15. That date is subject to change depending on the number of applications they have to go through.
