NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tonight the conversation begins about how to develop the East Bank of Nashville.
The planning study comes about a month and a half after the Titans announced they’re in talks with the city to extend their lease and help facilitate the creation of a new Nashville neighborhood surrounding Nissan Stadium.
Right now the East Bank is primarily green space, parking lots and Nissan Stadium.
The Titans say current concepts for the neighborhood would include mixed public and private use facilities such as riverfront parks, green space, housing, offices, retail and restaurants.
They also say the project would create thousands of jobs and generate millions in new tax revenue.
“I would love to see restaurants in places people can go but I don’t want to see the public space aspect of it get overtaken by industry if that makes sense,” local cyclist Joe Pagetta said. “Certainly I would welcome it.”
Metro Councilmember Sean Parker says he hopes plans will bring connectivity and more intentional development – especially with few landowners on the East Bank.
“We know in the city we desperately need more housing, desperately need more affordable housing, so I‘m hoping that’s a priority in this process,” Parker said.
The virtual meeting begins Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be the first of many meetings between now and June.
