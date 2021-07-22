NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A special meeting that would discuss a Midstate police chief's future with the city gets canceled abruptly.
The Decherd police chief gave his side of the story on Thursday. It comes on the heels of a now former officer getting charged in a road rage case that happened in Murfreesboro while he was off duty.
A city administrator told News4 the mayor deemed it was not necessary to have a board meeting citing the need for more investigation surrounding allegations involving the chief.
“I wanted to reach out to you to tell you my side of the story,” Chief Ross Peterson with the Decherd Police Department said.
Peterson wanted to clear the air. It comes after former officer Mathew Ward was arrested in a case of road rage in Murfreesboro last month.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Ward used his Decherd-issued handgun and ordered a man to get on the ground.
Investigators said Ward saw the man speeding on I-24 and told him to slow down. They exchanged words before getting off on Medical Center Parkway.
“I'm not responsible for somebody off duty that when we tell them don't do this and in their mind they decide to do it anyway, what do you want me to do? I feel terrible about the whole situation, but how do I go and change his mind when he was on the interstate,” Peterson said.
Ward is no longer with the police department after resigning. City officials said he did pass a background check and a psych evaluation before getting hired.
“It may look like that our agency did not do a background check and that's not true,” Peterson said.
Controversy surrounds why a proper reference check wasn't done on Ward. A release from liability shows Ward signed off on allowing the police department access to his employment records among other information.
The chief claims it's up to a supervisor to follow through, but that was never done.
“All that needs to be done is the investigator needs to pick this piece of paper up, he's got the authorization and make phone calls and do everything he needs to do. He doesn't need to ask me,” Peterson said.
After the road rage incident, the chief learned about issues involving Ward at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department in Florida. He said it had to do with a field training officer showing concern.
“It does look a little weird that there's lots of positives, but yet this one person comes out and says look at what I know,” Peterson said.
Now, city officials say they'll look at using the release every time no matter if a red flag comes up during a background check.
Among other changes, the chief would also like to add a checklist during the hiring process.
“Something that fits into our manpower range, our number of hours available to try to be as thorough as we can, yeah we learned a lesson. We sure did,” Peterson said.
News4 is working to find out if and when the mayor and aldermen will have another meeting talking about the chief's future with the city.
