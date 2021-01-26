NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lot of talk was generated after Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate, read the inaugural poem at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.
But if you thought Gorman was impressive, you might want to meet Alora Young, Tennessee's Youth Poet Laureate.
"I've been a poet as long as I knew how to talk, which has been a really long time," Young said.
A long time in her mind — 17 years — that's how old she is.
"From the time I was 10 months old I've been saying I wanted to be a writer, which is weird, because how does a baby know they want to be a writer?" Young says with a smile.
But meet her and you'll wonder if 17 is really right.
"I just like words in general," she said. "I used to talk myself to sleep, I would tell myself bedtime stories. And I would just talk and talk and talk and then I'd fall asleep mid-sentence."
Her writing bends toward Black history and creativity.
Young actually teaches a creative writing class at her high school. Her poems come with power.
"My great-great grandmother was enslaved," Young said. "It's the hope that my babies will always be called by their names."
Ted Talks, lectures, speeches — where her words aren't exactly 'zip-a-dee-doo.'
Every one she writes is designed to make you think.
