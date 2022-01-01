NASHVILLE (WSMV)- Meet the babies that were born on New Year’s Day in 2022.

Jonathan Wahba was born at 2:36 a.m. this morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His mother is Mariam Nakhla, and his father is Ibrahim Wahba. Jonathan weighs 4 lbs. and 10 oz.

J.Wabha_1.jpg
J.Wahba_2.jpg

Sophie was born at 3:59 a.m. Saturday morning at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital. She weighs 8 lbs. 2 oz.

Sophie InkedNew Year Baby_LI.jpg

Yasmin Rose Arteaga was born at 12:18 a.m. at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. She is 16.5 in. long and weighs 4 lbs., 13 oz. Mom and dad are Nashville residents Qamar Alhalemi and Henry Arteaga.

Yasmin.jpg

Jazmyn Alora Morrow was born at 12:33 a.m. at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. She is 18 in. long and 7 lbs. and 3 oz. Her parents are Bernice Alycia Rines and Chris Morrow of Murfreesboro.

Jazmyn

