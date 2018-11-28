NBC (WSMV)- A new study from AAA is digging deeper into how medications impact older drivers.
The study shows that people over the age of 65 are generally the safest drivers.
But a new analysis reveals that out of more than 3,000 older adult drivers, half said they take at least seven different medications.
AAA is requesting that doctors talk to patients about how prescriptions and over-the-counter supplements may impact driving skills.
They offer an online tool called Roadwise RX to help people learn more about how medications can impact driving.
