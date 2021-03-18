NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hands On Nashville is looking for medical volunteers to help out at this Saturday's mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

Volunteers! We've had some cancellations for those who are certified to vaccinate, and we need to fill their place! Are you free to help administer shots on Saturday? Express interest here: https://t.co/xOpiRLlcFv@NashvilleHealth @NashvilleEOC pic.twitter.com/5ftgea0R7b — Hands On Nashville (@HONashville) March 17, 2021

The group says they are looking for volunteers with active medical licenses who can help administer vaccines.

If you are qualified and interested in helping out at the Nissan Stadium vaccine event, click here to sign up.