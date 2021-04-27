NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A medical marijuana reform bill has stalled in the House Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday by an 8-9 vote.

Bill 667 would have allowed the possession of medical marijuana for certain individuals. It would have permitted individuals with a doctor's note to obtain medical marijuana from a legal dispensary.

Farming and selling of marijuana are illegal in Tennessee meaning that even if the bill had passed, individuals would still have to obtain it from a legal source outside of the state and bring it back. Furthermore, it would have to be consumed in the form of an edible.

The decriminalization of medical cannabis had previously passed with the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month with a 5-3 vote.