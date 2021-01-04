NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a medical issue may have contributed to the death of a Metro Public Works employee involved in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard on Monday morning.
Police said Jerry Snyder, 60, died when the city brush truck he was driving ran off Old Hickory Boulevard near The Hermitage, struck a metal utility pole, continued into a tree line and caught fire.
A motorist on Old Hickory Boulevard reported seeing Snyder grab his chest as he lost control of the truck. He was traveling to recycling sites to pick up Christmas trees when the crash occurred at 9:39 a.m.
Snyder had been with the Public Works Department for eight years.
