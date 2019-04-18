NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A medical issue may have caused the death of a Nashville man who was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at the Hyatt Place Hotel.
Police said Kenneth Binkley, 77, was driving a Chevrolet Astro van around 5:15 p.m. through the hotel parking lot when he suddenly veered off the driveway, striking a parked Chevrolet Malibu and a light post.
Witnesses reported that Binkley appeared to suddenly slump over the steering wheel just before the crash at 220 Rudy Circle.
He was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center where he died.
Police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.
