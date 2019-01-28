BETHPAGE, TN (WSMV) - Two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a crash in Sumner County on Monday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 31 E near Rogues Fork Road in Bethpage.
The highway remains shut down in the area. Traffic is being diverted around the scene.
It's unclear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries are.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.