FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Due to a nationwide shortage, the Williamson Medical Center Foundation is looking for people to donate their crutches.

Crutches are currently in very low supply. In response, the WMC has set up community drop-off locations for new and used crutches as part of their "Crutch It Forward" program.

“Throughout the pandemic, the supply chain teams at Bone and Joint Institute and WMC have worked tirelessly to secure necessary supplies and personal protective equipment to support the health and wellbeing of the community,” said Leigh Williams, WMC Foundation Director. “Unfortunately, supply chain disruptions have impacted the ability for healthcare providers nationwide, including WMC, to procure crutches needed to support patients after illness, injury or surgery. In response to this situation locally, we are asking the community to donate new or used crutches that they no longer need.”

The Foundation will take crutches in any condition, as well as canes and walkers. Patients will not be charged for any donated item from this program.

Community drop-off locations are stationed throughout Williamson County through Tuesday, November 23, including:

For more information on donation centers and their locations, click here.