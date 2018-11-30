NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash on I-40 east near Charlotte Pike involved a West Tennessee ambulance, according to Metro Police, killing two people.
According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 at Exit 201 Charlotte Pike around 7:13 p.m. It is not expected to be clear until 10 p.m.
Metro Police said the private ambulance occupied by two employees and a patient was traveling east on I-40 near Charlotte Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
The patient in the ambulance and the medic in the rear of the ambulance were ejected and have been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where at last check they were in critical condition. It is unclear at this time if they were the ones that died in the crash.
Traffic on I-40 eastbound is being diverted onto Old Hickory Blvd. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News 4 for updates.
