NASHVILLE - A Nashville food company is giving back despite the hundreds of thousands of dollars lost during this wintry weather event. Eat Well Nashville donated over 10,000 meals to several charities, churches, and non-profit organizations including the Dream Center in West Nashville.
“So my first thought was - I didn’t want this food to go to waste, I wanted it to go to get used,” Yasar Chaudhary, the Co-Founder of Eat Well told us.
Eat Well Nashville donated 2500 meals to the Dream Center. Those donated meals then were given out to people who receive their help.
“We took a massive loss and we want to do good for our community and we reached out to everyone to get these meals out,” said Chaudhary.
They prepared fresh meals and couldn’t serve their customers due to the inclement weather, so they decided to donate the food to those in need.
“We have everything from steak, chicken, turkey every dietary pull 30, keto, low carbs, and what we’re donating this week basically,” Chaudhary said.
Metro Police Officers helped with the mission too. They filled up several boxes and loaded them up in their patrol cars distributing them out to people in need.
Community engagement officers are right now getting addresses for the delivery of food boxes to about 30 Metro Action Commission clients who have been unable to get food to their homes due to weather. Thanks to supporters of 2nd Harvest Food Bank for preparing the boxes. pic.twitter.com/5yu51A7AIw— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 17, 2021
“They’re actually helping us with all of the meals that we brought to all of the Middle Tennessee areas, houses around the corner where people can leave, grocery stores are completely empty right now,” Chaudhary said.
