Dallas Barrett

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The autopsy report for a man who died at a downtown bar after a fight. The medical examiner just ruled that Dallas Barrett died from asphyxia and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a fight at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in august. Police said when they got to the scene staff told them that Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave the bar. They say that's when he started fighting security.

Police said security pulled him to the ground and held him to the floor. When officers arrived on scene, they said Barrett was unresponsive and they began CPR. Barrett later died at the hospital.

Bystanders gave news 4 video that shows some of Barrett’s last moments. At one point at least five security guards try to restrain Barrett and his friend. Barrett at one point is heard saying "he can't breathe."

Metro Police is still investigating. No one has been arrested.

News 4 has reached out to Whiskey Row for comment. They told News 4 they're looking at the report now and will get back to us.

Dallas' mother Tammy Barrett released a statement to News 4 on the homicide.

 

