NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The autopsy report for a man who died at a downtown bar after a fight. The medical examiner just ruled that Dallas Barrett died from asphyxia and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a fight at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in august. Police said when they got to the scene staff told them that Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave the bar. They say that's when he started fighting security.

Police said security pulled him to the ground and held him to the floor. When officers arrived on scene, they said Barrett was unresponsive and they began CPR. Barrett later died at the hospital.

Bystanders gave news 4 video that shows some of Barrett’s last moments. At one point at least five security guards try to restrain Barrett and his friend. Barrett at one point is heard saying "he can't breathe."

Video shows moments when security guards restrain Smyrna man at downtown bar For the first time News4 was able to see the moments when security guards at a downtown bar held a 22-year-old Smyrna man to the ground in a cell phone video shot by a bystander.

Metro Police is still investigating. No one has been arrested.

News 4 has reached out to Whiskey Row for comment. They told News 4 they're looking at the report now and will get back to us.

Dallas' mother Tammy Barrett released a statement to News 4 on the homicide.

Pull Quote "Today, I received the news that my son, Dallas Jordan Barrett, was the victim of a brutal homicide. This murder was committed by employees of Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row on August 16, 2021. Though hardly surprising, this news is confirmation of that which I already knew. This day also marks the first step in my crusade to obtain justice for my son. Although my son died at only twenty-two years of age, he did not live in vain. I intend that he shall not have died in vain. I will pursue justice for my son through all legal channels at my disposal. I implore all of you who are committed to equal justice under the law to join me in my fight. My son's blood cries out from the ground." Tammy Barret