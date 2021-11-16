NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) is opening family voucher applications starting this week.
Applications will be available starting this Thursday at noon until noon Friday.
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are expected to be available for spring and summer 2022 at 808 Skyline.
In addition, some single person homes will be available in Madison.
Applications will be available online only at www.nashville-mdha.org and can be submitted online during the 24-hour waiting list period.
Anyone who needs assistance applying can call the MDHA information line ay 615-782-3960.
All housing is first come first serve.
