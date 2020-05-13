NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group is coordinating with Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency to free, voluntary COVID-19 testing to families and resident at 14 of MDHA's communities and neighborhoods.
“Governor Lee directed the UCG in April to expand our COVID-19 testing efforts to test more Tennesseans,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health in a release. “Collaborating with housing authorities in Tennessee’s metropolitan areas provides the means to get COVID-19 tests to communities whose members are particularly vulnerable to the virus.”
According to the release, the testing will happen on Thursday and Friday from from noon to 6 p.m. except as noted below.
MDHA testing locations for Thursday, May 14:
- Parkway Terrace
- Edgehill Apartments
- Vine Hill Apartments
- Levy Place
- Neighborhood Housing
- Cayce Place (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- CWA Plaza Apartments (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
MDHA testing locations for Friday, May 15:
- Andrew Jackson Courts
- J. Henry Hale Apartments
- Cheatham Place
- Cumberland View
- Historic Preston Taylor
- Napier Place (10 a.m. to 4p.m.)
- Sudekum Apartments (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Medics with the Tennessee National Guard at each MDHA testing site will collect nasal swabs from anyone who voluntarily agrees to be tested for COVID-19.
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at the lab. Participants will be given information at the testing location on what they can expect after being tested. The information can also be found here.
Staff from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will be joining the MDHA testing events to provide information on how to apply for TDHS' COVID-19 support programs, including:
- COVID-19 Emergency Cash Assistance, provides two months of cash payments to families who’ve lost a job or are earning half of their earned income due to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance Program, provides payment assistance at licensed child care facilities for essential workers.
- Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), supplements monthly food budgets of families with low-income to buy the food they need and allow them to direct more of their available income toward essential living expenses.
- Families First, provides temporary assistance for those seeking employment with child care, transportation, educational support, and job training. It has a primary focus on gaining self-sufficiency through employment.
More information on TDHS' COVID-19 programs can be found here.
Any Tennessean with concerns about their health or the health of a family member can get tested for COVID-19 free of charge any day of the week, at any county health department. Testing locations can be found here.
