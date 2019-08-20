NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - MDHA broke ground on Tuesday on a new mixed-use development in East Nashville.

The new building will have 102 homes, 45 of which will be set aside for people living in the current Cayce Homes.

Envision Cayce has been in the works since 2013 with the goal of redeveloping and creating more than 2,000 affordable housing units in Nashville.

“That’s going to improve the neighborhood and the opportunities,” said Ralph Perry, Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The project falls under Nashville Mayor’s David Briley’s “Under One Roof” initiative. His goal is to add 10,000 affordable housing units by 2029.

