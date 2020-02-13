NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly 100 people gathered today for the groundbreaking event for the new 100-unit development located on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Germantown.
Mayor John Cooper, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) and several elected officials joined the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) and its Board of Commissioners, represented by Board Chair Bill Purcell, former Nashville Mayor, for the groundbreaking of Randee Rogers Apartments, a 100-unit mixed-income development.
Randee Rogers Apartments will feature 50 new HUD subsidized/affordable, 25 workforce and 25 market-rate apartments, consisting of one-, two- and three-bedrooms.
The new development will be featuring market-rate amenities such as an exercise room, community room with computer access, balconies or patios and secured parking.
Randee Rogers Apartments replaces MDHA’s Randee Rogers Training Center and maintenance shop.
Randee Rogers Apartments is scheduled to be complete in spring 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.