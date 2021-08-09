NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is reopening the affordable housing wait list for Sudekum Apartments. The agency stresses this is on a first-come first-serve basis. The window opens at noon on August 11th and closes at 3 p.m. on August, 13th.
The agency says applications are being accepted online only. Applications can be summitted 24 hours a day. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive and email confirmation.
If you are interested, but need help submitting an application, you may go to the Sudekum Apartments management office between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 11th. The agency says masks are required when inside. The Catholic Charities of Tennessee will open their doors during the same time to help applicants at 2013 25th Ave. N.
