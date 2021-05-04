McMurray Middle teachers create music video to inspire students

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One local middle school is hoping to ease student anxiety.
According to the American Test Anxieties Association, about 16 to 20 percent of students face high anxiety when it comes to tests.
You add on the stress of a pandemic, and that number could easily grow.
“Testing is very stressful, especially among a time where you haven’t been in school physically the whole time,” said Larculia Woods, McMurray Middle Assistant Principal.
With state-wide testing underway, staff at McMurray Middle School found a creative way to encourage students.
They used a well-known song called “It’s a vibe” to create a music video with testing tips.
“We just want to make sure they are excited, and they feel the comfort of knowing that we are here to see their success,” Woods stated.
