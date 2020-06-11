DEKALB COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A McMinnville man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting following an all-day manhunt and standoff with authorities in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff says the man killed, 28-year-old Gregorio Cruz Vanloo, was wanted by police all-day Thursday.
Vanloo was allegedly being dropped off by his sister for work at the Los Lobos Mexican Restaurant on Broad Street Thursday morning when his sister's ex-boyfriend, Steven Shelton, approached them.
The ex, who Vanloo's sister has a restraining order against, pulled a tire iron on the pair before Vanloo pulled out a handgun and shot at Shelton's car. Shelton then drove behind the restaurant and ran inside.
Officers later found Vanloo's sister where she explained what happened. That's when the search for Vanloo began.
“While we were searching a call came in that someone had spotted a man fitting the description of our suspect get into a red vehicle, driven by another man later identified as Gregory Michael Patton, at the corner of Evins Mill Road and Highway 70 and come back into town. According to the witness, the man (suspect) got into the rear seat and laid down,” said Chief Collins.
After officers spotted the car, a high-speed chase began with police that crossed into Cannon County and ended right before the Coffee County line.
Officers were then tipped off that Vanloo was at a home close to where the pursuit began. They found only his backpack with large amounts of methamphetamine, one weapon, and a police scanner.
“After we got a tip that he was at this residence on Toad Road, officers of the Sheriff’s Department and Smithville Police Department got together and went to this home trying to apprehend Vanloo," said Sheriff Patrick Ray.
Ray says Vanloo was on the front porch of the home when they arrived. He then threatened the officers and pulled out a gun.
Once firing at officers, Vanloo was shot and taken to the Ascension Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was reportedly injured.
Patton, the driver involved in the police chase, was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrested, and DUI. Shelton, the ex-boyfriend Vanloo shot at, is charged with assault and violating his restraining order.
“We want to thank the citizens for their support in giving us tips and for the things we have seen on facebook since this has happened along with the calls, text messages, and emails we have had in support of us through this. We want people to continue to pray for our deputies, us, and the city police officers who were there and please pray for Mr. Vanloo’s family,” said Sheriff Ray.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.