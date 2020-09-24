NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - McGavock has been able to schedule a replacement game for Friday night after its opener at Hillwood was canceled after a reported case of COVID-19.
McGavock will travel to play Goodpasture at 7 p.m., according to a tweet from the McGavock football account.
Hillwood Principal Dr. Steve Sheaffer informed parents of the postponement in a letter on Thursday night.
"We were all looking forward to a return to the field of competition that our players and coaches have been working so hard to get ready for," Sheaffer said in the letter. "However, the safety of our team and that of our fellow MNPS team must come first as we work to further assess the risk and exposure to players and staff."
Sheaffer added this year has been "one of the most challenging and frustrating in their lives." But, he encouraged everyone to continue "wearing your masks, practicing social-distancing, and being considerate of how our actions might impact those around us."
McGavock was able to schedule a game at Goodpasture on Friday night. Goodpasture's game at Battle Ground Academy had been canceled because of COVID-19.
Game on!!!! We are excited to finally get to play. Tonight @goodpastureFB @GCSsportstweets 7:00! Go Raiders!!!— McGavock Football (@_Mcfootball) September 25, 2020
