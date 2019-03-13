A Nashville teacher has been cited for animal cruelty surrounding an animal program at McGavock High School.
Several alpacas died on campus over the weekend. The animals were used as part of an animal science program at McGavock High School. They were left on campus to teach the students about biology and farm care.
Animal Control officials said the citations issued had nothing to do with the animals’ deaths.
Animal officials had warned teacher Jessie Lumpkins she needed to leave food and water out for the animals all night. She was cited for not complying.
“MNPS school officials have conferred with Metro Animal Control, whose officers said Tuesday that they believe that the animals at McGavock are not in imminent danger and are currently being cared for properly,” the school system said in a statement.
A schools spokesperson said a school administrator checked on the animals daily, even during spring break.
Lumpkins told News4 earlier this week that someone went into the fence to feed the animals, but used poultry feed, which the alpacas struggle to digest, and that likely caused their deaths.
