Who knows what flying in airplanes will be like in the future, but training for that time is happening in places you wouldn’t think possible.
At McGavock High School students learn about planes.
A skeleton of a Canadian Air Force 388 will fly the skies again thanks to the flight team of teenagers at McGavock High School.
The students are learning the nuts and bolts of aviation from former British Air Force pilot Derrick Rowe, who is now their teacher.
“If I was exposed to this when I was there age, I wouldn’t even think where I’d be now,” said Rowe.
This isn’t new at McGavock. Warehouse-sized rooms have been training future mechanics, pilots and baggage handlers for years.
Southwest and Delta airlines offer scholarships.
The flight simulator training gets easier the more they do it.
“I thought it was really difficult in the first place, but everything I thought about the plane was difficult,” one student said.
“The training here is just a start.
“I plan on going to MTSU Aerospace and become a commercial pilot from there,” one student said.
After they’re finished at McGavock, Rowe confidently pilots the first flight.
“He’ll survive hopefully,” said Rowe, who has no doubt. “You know they’re so far ahead of the game here.”
When Rowe flies he looks into the cockpit to see the pilot. The last time he flew and saw the captain and said “Hi Paul.” It was one of his former McGavock High School student.
